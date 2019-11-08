Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 16:39

Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Brindisil'indagine
Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindis, 23 indagati

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Rome

Sense of responsibility must combat intolerance says president

Rome, November 8 - Solidarity fights hatred, President Sergio Mattarella said Friday on Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre who has been given a police escort after antisemitic threats. "Solidarity, co-existence, and a sense of responsibility must combat intolerance, hatred, and opposition," said the president. He was speaking at the inauguration of the academic year at Rome's Campus Biomedico University. Segre, 89, was given the escort after a stream of antisemitic posts and threats following her appointment as chair of a new panel against racism, discrimination, antisemitism and Web-based hate. The vote to set up the new parliamentary commission saw the abstentions of Italy's rightwing and centre-right parties, leading to a row. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told an ANSA Forum on Friday that the State should apologise to Segre. He also accused the centre right parties, which recently failed to back an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism proposed by Segre, of validating abuse of the 89-year-old. "It's a defeat for the public institutions that a person like our Life Senator, who survived a concentration camp, now finds herself a citizen in Italy in 2019 needing an escort," Di Maio told the forum. "Words of solidarity are not enough because the truth is that we should have protected her from what is happening. "That's why we must invest more in education. We must apologise to her as the State. "The people who offend Liliana Segre have either misunderstood the educational message of the country or they have not had chance to study history. "If a Life Senator presents a motion with a message of tolerance and integration and against hate and half of the assembly abstains, then we have a political problem. "The League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia members, who would like to govern the country, validated the behaviour of those who offend that person". Di Maio is the leader of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), which was previously in government with Matteo Salvini's anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party.

