Milan
Mussari, Vigni get over 7 yrs in MPS trial

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Milan
Former Lombardy governor Maroni 1-yr term upheld

Cosaenza
Cosenza mayor indicted for fraudulent bankruptcy

Cagliari
Italian economy slow to respond to change-Visco

Turin
Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Rome
Solidarity fights hate says Mattarella on Segre

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Brindisil'indagine
Turbativa d'asta e abuso d'ufficio: inchiesta su appalti Asl Brindis, 23 indagati

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Turin

Tramp 'torched Turin royal riding stables'

Moroccan born in Spain, 38, rowed with other squatters

Turin, November 8 - A 38-year-old homeless man born in Spain to a Moroccan family lit the fire that destroyed the UNESCO-listed former royal riding stables in Turin, the Cavallerizza Reale, on October 21, police said Friday. The man has been arrested by Genoese police, on a warrant from Turin prosecutors. He has been charged with attempting to cause a massacre. The stables had been occupied by squatters for four years in the northwestern Italian city. The squatters said they had been woken up and saved by police and fire fighters. The alleged fire starter caused the blaze after a series of rows with other squatters, after police disconnected an illegal power line that was feeding the building. The stables are part of the Residences of the Royal House of Savoy, which gained world heritage status from UNESCO in 1997. This status was granted because of its special architectural features. The blaze broke out shortly before 8am on the roof of the complex. Four fire brigade squads rushed to the scene but were unable to prevent the building's destruction..

