Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

Rome, November 8 - Milan police on Friday carried out operations in Lombardy and Piedmont to arrest nine people suspected of laundering money for Calabria crime syndicate 'Ndrangheta via restaurants in northern Italy. The suspects are charged with criminal association and money laundering, investigative sources said. Assets worth over 10 million euros invested in restaurants that are part of a well-known pizza chain have been seized. The suspects allegedly managed restaurants "with strategies used by organized crime in retail activities" through intimidation and front men, the Milan judge for preliminary investigation (GIP) Natalia Imarisio wrote in the warrant to carry out the operation. The alleged organization was led by Giuseppe Carvelli, who has a criminal record for drug trafficking and is considered "close" to Calabrian criminal clans, the investigative sources said.