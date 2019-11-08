Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 15:05

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

Predappio
Predappio denies student grant for Auschwitz trip

Bologna
Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion

Caserta
Priest arrested in Caserta in child-abuse case

Rome
Kid taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum back in Italy

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Rome
State must apologise to Segre over security escort -Di Maio

Rome
A.Mittal going back on deal, we must make them stay- Di Maio

Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

BrindisiLa curiosità
Latiano, la scommessa di Andrea Cati: «Faccio l'editore di libri di poesia»

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Milan

Current iconic ground will be 'repurposed' says mayor Sala

Milan, November 8 - Milan city council on Friday gave its approval to Inter and AC Milan's plan to build a new stadium at San Siro next to the iconic current one. The council set as a condition that the ground should not exceed the capacity and other rules laid down in a recent local building plan. "We have always moved with coherence and transparency on the stadium plan," said Mayor Giuseppe Sala. "The city government has given a public-interest opinion on the construction of the stadium according to the plans of Milan AC and Inter FC," he said. "But all eventual other works, for example commercial spaces, offices and hotels will only be authorised to the extent foreseen in the current Milan council plan for regulating the territory". As for the future of the current San Siro, Sala said "we reiterated our wish to repurpose it and so we are ready to assess solutions that do not envisage the scrapping of the present building, but rather its regeneration via other functions". AC Milan and Inter presented the two projects that have been shortlisted for the club's new home, which will be built in the area of the iconic San Siro Stadium, in late September. "As it is, the Stadio Meazza is no longer fit for two big teams with big ambitions," Milan CEO Paolo Scaroni said, referring to the San Siro by its official name. "We are fond of the San Siro but it has had its time". The two projects are 'The Rings of Milano' by Manica/Sportium and "The Cathedral" by American firm Populous. Thr former consists of two rings, interlocked and set apart in perfect balance to symbolize how the two rival clubs are "united in their cause to preserve one of Milano's most storied traditions". The latter takes inspiration from two iconic Milan buildings - the Duomo and the Galleria. It features sunlit galleria that encircles the stadium enveloped by an elegant glass faade. "The new stadium of San Siro will be located in the heart of a highly modern, green and liveable area which will be accessible all year round," said Inter Corporate CEO Alessandro Antonello. "The project reflects the DNA, made of innovation and progress, which is historically embedded in our city, and the recent progress which has brought Milan back to being an avant-garde, attractive and international city. "The multifunctional district will be built to the highest standards of eco-sustainability in order to allow the San Siro district to once again re-establish itself as a destination of European and world excellence for sports and entertainment".

