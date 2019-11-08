Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 15:04

Prosecutors seek validation of 12 arrests

Rome, November 8 - A third Celtic fan early on Friday was stabbed in downtown Rome, police said on Friday. The man was attacked at around 2:30 am in Rome's central Viale Giulio Cesare, in the upscale district of Prati. The 20-year-old was taken to hospital but was not seriously injured. Carabinieri police are searching for the perpetrator of the attack, which occurred following a match between Lazio and Celtic. On Wednesday night, on the eve of the match, another two Celtic fans were stabbed in downtown Rome. Meanwhile prosecutors in Rome have asked a judge to confirm the arrest on Thursday of 12 Lazio fans after the Europa League match against Celtic, which Lazio lost 2-1. Prosecutor Sergio Colaiocco has placed two Lazio ultras Lazio fans under house arrest on charges of resisting officers and causing injuries while 10 others were released because they do not have a police record. All of the suspects were charged with resisting arrest with the aggravating factor included in a new security decree regarding sport events. The group of Lazio fans were arrested by DIGOS security police two hours after the end of the game at the Olympic stadium. One of the police officers that took part in the operation was wounded.

