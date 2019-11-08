Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 15:04

Rome
Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%

Rome
Third Celtic fan stabbed after match with Lazio

Milan
Soccer: Milan council gives OK to new San Siro stadium

Rome
Nine arrested over alleged mafia-owned restaurants in north

Predappio
Predappio denies student grant for Auschwitz trip

Bologna
Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion

Caserta
Priest arrested in Caserta in child-abuse case

Rome
Kid taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum back in Italy

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Rome
State must apologise to Segre over security escort -Di Maio

Rome
A.Mittal going back on deal, we must make them stay- Di Maio

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Foggianel Foggiano
Vieste, picchiato per uno «sgarro» al clan: individuati i responsabili

Bariè residente nel Napoletano
Bari, polizia metropolitana scopre finto commerciante d'auto: si era intestato 700 veicoli

TarantoL'intervista
Mittal, parla Vianello, «padre» dell'emendamento antiscudo: «Non si può tornare indietro»

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

BrindisiLa curiosità
Latiano, la scommessa di Andrea Cati: «Faccio l'editore di libri di poesia»

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Rome

Difference with Greek bonds down to 5.5 pts from over 10

Rome, November 8 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of investor confidence in Italy, surged to 150 points Friday from 140 at Thursday's close while the yield on the BTP rose to 1.26% from 1.16%, both recent highs. The spread between German and Greek 10-year bond yields was 155.5 with a yield of 1.32%. The difference in the rates of the Italian and Greek bonds has thus narrowed to just over five points, from over 10 points Thursday night and Friday morning.

