Spread rises to 150, yield up to 1.26%
Rome
08 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 8 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of investor confidence in Italy, surged to 150 points Friday from 140 at Thursday's close while the yield on the BTP rose to 1.26% from 1.16%, both recent highs. The spread between German and Greek 10-year bond yields was 155.5 with a yield of 1.32%. The difference in the rates of the Italian and Greek bonds has thus narrowed to just over five points, from over 10 points Thursday night and Friday morning.
