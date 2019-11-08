Priest arrested in Caserta in child-abuse case

Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion
08 Novembre 2019
Caserta, November 8 - Caserta police on Friday arrested a priest for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl from his parish church in the southern town of Trentola Ducenta. The diocese of Aversa first reported the alleged sexual abuse committed by the priest to prosecutors in Naples, who opened an investigation that led to the arrest. The priest was suspended by the diocese in May.
