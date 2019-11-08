Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 13:29

Bologna
Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion

Caserta
Priest arrested in Caserta in child-abuse case

Rome
Kid taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum back in Italy

Rome
Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Rome
State must apologise to Segre over security escort -Di Maio

Rome
A.Mittal going back on deal, we must make them stay- Di Maio

Rome
ArcelorMittal going back on agreement - Di Maio

Verona
Passion for horses grips 3.2 million people in Italy

Verona
Fieracavalli: Italy's Equestrian sector worth 5 bn euros

Brescia
Skier Goggia unhurt after car crash

Rome
4.4 mag quake hits near L'Aquila

Foggiala decisione
Mandò operai Asl a ristrutturare il bagno nella casa al mare: condannato ex direttore ospedale S.Severo

Barigiustizia
Bari, processo escort: ex maggiordomo Berlusconi sarà il primo testimone

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Tarantoa taranto
Mittal, sindacati in sciopero. ieri Emiliano: «Siamo con Conte, stop carbone senza licenziare»

BrindisiLa curiosità
Latiano, la scommessa di Andrea Cati: «Faccio l'editore di libri di poesia»

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Caserta

Priest arrested in Caserta in child-abuse case

Diocese of Aversa had suspended clergyman in May

Caserta, November 8 - Caserta police on Friday arrested a priest for allegedly abusing a 12-year-old girl from his parish church in the southern town of Trentola Ducenta. The diocese of Aversa first reported the alleged sexual abuse committed by the priest to prosecutors in Naples, who opened an investigation that led to the arrest. The priest was suspended by the diocese in May.

