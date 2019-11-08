Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion

Bologna, November 8 - Two firefighters were wounded on the night between Thursday and Friday while trying to extinguish a fire aboard a lorry in the service area Cantagolla on the A1 near Bologna. The lorry exploded and the firefighters fell from ladders they were using to extinguish the flames, first responders said. They are being treated at Bologna's Maggiore hospital for several fractures. A number of firefighters reported minor injuries as a consequence of the explosion.