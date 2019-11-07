9 Mattarella haters set for indictment requests

Palermo, November 7 - Palermo prosecutors have wound up a probe into nine people who insulted and threatened President Sergio Mattarella on social media last year, spelling indictment requests for them shortly. The alleged haters, accused of attacking the liberty, honour and prestige of the president, as well as instigation to commit crimes, risk up to 15 years in jail. The hate posts flooded the web after Mattarella decided to hand a government formation mandate to former spending review chief Carlo Cottarelli, a bid that came to nothing after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement agreed to team up with the rightist League party.