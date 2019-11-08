Italian singer Fred Bongusto dead

Two firefighters wounded in lorry explosion
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
08 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 8 - Fred Bongusto died overnight at his home in Rome, the Italian singer-songwriter's press office said on Friday. The light music performer was big in the 1960s and 70s and he had several international hits. Bongusto was very popular in South America, especially Brazil, as well as in his homeland. He composed the soundtracks of many movies too.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su