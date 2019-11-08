Venerdì 08 Novembre 2019 | 11:53

Rome
State must apologise to Segre over security escort -Di Maio

Rome
A.Mittal going back on deal, we must make them stay- Di Maio

Rome
ArcelorMittal going back on agreement - Di Maio

Verona
Passion for horses grips 3.2 million people in Italy

Verona
Fieracavalli: Italy's Equestrian sector worth 5 bn euros

Brescia
Skier Goggia unhurt after car crash

Rome
4.4 mag quake hits near L'Aquila

Brescia
Skier Goggia unhurt after car crash

Rome
A.Mittal 'knew abt end of shield' - Patuanelli

Imperia
2 acquitted for making Fascist salute

Paris
OECD calls on Italy to cut prescription of antibiotics

serie c
Un Bari che si evolve a caccia della svolta

Barigiustizia
Bari, processo escort: ex maggiordomo Berlusconi sarà il primo testimone

Leccela classifica
Lecce, le scuole migliori sono in provincia

Materail ritrovamento
Bernalda, trovati nel Barese mezzi rubati a un imprenditore edile

Foggiacaos nel capoluogo
Foggia, hotel di lusso e biancheria intima coi soldi della Asl: condannato ex manager Sanitaservice

Tarantoa taranto
Mittal, sindacati in sciopero. ieri Emiliano: «Siamo con Conte, stop carbone senza licenziare»

BrindisiLa curiosità
Latiano, la scommessa di Andrea Cati: «Faccio l'editore di libri di poesia»

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Guida Michelin: i ristoranti stellati pugliesi salgono da 10 a 12

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Bari, spari contro palazzina a Japigia: si ipotizza «messaggio» fra malavitosi

Asl Taranto lancia allarme: ricoverato al Moscati 23enne affetto da malaria

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Rome

Rome, November 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told an ANSA Forum on Friday that the State should apologise to Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre after she was assigned a security detail due to a deluge of threats. He also accused the centre right parties, which recently failed to back an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism proposed by Segre, of validating abuse of the 89-year-old. "It's a defeat for the public institutions that a person like our Life Senator, who survived a concentration camp, now finds herself a citizen in Italy in 2019 needing an escort," Di Maio told the forum. "Words of solidarity are not enough because the truth is that we should have protected her from what is happening. "That's why we must invest more in education. We must apologise to her as the State. "The people who offend Liliana Segre have either misunderstood the educational message of the country or they have not had chance to study history. "If a Life Senator presents a motion with a message of tolerance and integration and against hate and half of the assembly abstains, then we have a political problem. "The League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia members, who would like to govern the country, validated the behaviour of those who offend that person".

