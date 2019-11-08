A.Mittal going back on deal, we must make them stay- Di Maio

Rome, November 8 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told an ANSA Forum on Friday that the issue of the former ILVA steelworks at Taranto is back in the news because "ArcelorMittal is going back on the agreement" to take over the facility. "The old consortium (to take over ILVA) no longer exists. We must oblige ArcelorMittal to stay in Taranto," he 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader added. Di Maio, who was industry minister in Premier Giuseppe Conte's first government, said the administration was open for talks, but will not be bullied into accepting big job cuts at the long troubled plant. "Dialogue is fine, but without threats," he said. "ArcelorMittal knew they would have faced a government that demanded the pacts be respected. "Asking to leave Taranto is an unacceptable act that is not the basis for dialogue. "Putting 5,000 people out of work seems absurd to me". Di Maio also took a swipe at the M5S's former coalition partners in the League, who pulled the plug on Conte's first government in August and have been highly critical of the new executive over the Taranto case. "Every time I tried to be tough (when I was industry minister), the League sided with ArcelorMittal," he said. "Now I know why. They invested in ArcelorMittal and they are battling for the multinational, not the workers. "We have unmasked their fake nationalism".