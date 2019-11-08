Fieracavalli: Italy's Equestrian sector worth 5 bn euros

(ANSA)- Verona, November 7 - The world of horses generates business of five billion euros a year in Italy, a fact that emerged during the inaugural day of the 121st edition of the Fieracavalli fair, which is taking place until Sunday, November 10 at the Veronafiere convention centre. The figure was provided by the president of the Italian Federation of Equestrian Sports (FISE), Marco Di Paola, who gave a preview of an economic study by the FISE Study Centre in collaboration with the LUISS University School of Business. "Fieracavalli, a show in which the horse is represented in all of its facets, gives us the chance to experience an event at a worldwide level, in the sporting field, with the only Italian leg of the Show Jumping World Cup," Di Paola said. "It's a great chance for a very important economic sector, whose supply chain overall produces five billion in revenue," he said.