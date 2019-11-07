Skier Goggia unhurt after car crash

Brescia, November 7 - Italian skier and Olympic champion Sofia Goggia was unhurt in a pile-up on the A4 motorway near Brescia on Thursday. The accident happened near Desenzano. Goggia won the gold medal in the downhill at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She was involved in another car crash at Sestriere in April when she swerved to avoid a vehicle and ended up on top of a parked van.