4.4 mag quake hits near L'Aquila

Skier Goggia unhurt after car crash
Rome
07 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 7 - A 4.4 magnitude earthquake hit the province of L'Aquila in Abruzzo Thursday and was felt in nearby Lazio including Rome. There no initial reports of damage to property or persons. The epicentre was 5km southeast of Balsorano at a depth of 14 km. Other towns near the epicentre include Sora and Pescosolido.
