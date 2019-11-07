Giovedì 07 Novembre 2019 | 19:46

Rome

A.Mittal 'knew abt end of shield' - Patuanelli

Conte says group could be nationalised

A.Mittal 'knew abt end of shield' - Patuanelli

Rome, November 7 - ArcelorMittal knew that a penal shield protecting an environmental cleanup at the highly polluting former ILVA steelworks at Taranto was due to run out when it agreed to take over the ILVA group in March, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli told the House Thursday - while Premier Giuseppe Conte said nationalisation was a possible solution. The Franco-Indian group now wants to get out of the former ILVA deal citing the lifting of the shield, but also wants to cut almost half of its 10,777 workers, or 5,000, a condition the government has said is unacceptable. The government has given ArcelorMittal two days to respond to its offer of restoring the shield and its request that the job cuts be drastically reduced. Patuanelli also told the House that the previous government's save-business decree, which eliminated the penal shield, did not lead to a change in the environmental plan, "a necessary element to motivate rescinding the contract". The minister added that "speaking of ILVA means speaking about our country's industrial strategy. "Thinking about a closure of the (former) ILVA plant has an immediate social impact, but also has an immediate impact on all the Italian sectors linked to steel, and not having ILVA means not having a serious industrial plan for the country". The Taranto steelworks is the largest in Italy and one of the largest in Europe, employing over 8,000 workers. The group has another 3,000 workers at two smaller plants in Genoa and nearby Novi Ligure. "ArcelorMittal does not know how to manage its own industrial plan," added Patuanelli. "I ask for an act of responsibility from all the political forces, also in opposition, also from the trade unions and the social partners," he said. "We will resolve this situation if we respond as 'country system'. "It is the country that must respond". Patuanelli added that ArcelorMittal was "not budging on the 5,000 redundancies". The minister also said that the group "cannot leave Italy promissory notes" and that "ILVA is a question of national sovereignty". Premier Giuseppe Conte said Thursday "those who come to Italy must respect the rules" and said that the government was united about reviving the penal shield, despite reports that the 5-Star Movement (M5S) was against this. He said the case could lead to the "legal battle of the century". Asked if the former ILVA group could be nationalised, he said "we are weighing all options".

