2 acquitted for making Fascist salute

Imperia, November 7 - Two far-right local politicians were acquitted of apology for Fascism after making Fascist salutes at a commemoration of fallen soldiers of the WWII Nazi puppet northern Italian Fascist state Italian Social Republic (RSI) at Sanremo cemetery in April 2015. Former far-right Forza Nuova councillor at Diano Castello, Manuela Leotta, and Eugenio Ortiz of Sanremo, made the formally illegal 'Roman' salutes and shouted "present and able" at the ceremony on April 26 that year. Imperia judge Sonia Anerdi cleared them saying "the case does not constitute a crime".