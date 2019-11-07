Retail sales up 0.9% in Sep

Rome, November 7 - Italian retail sales rose 0.9% in September, ISTAT said Thursday. The rise was fuelled by an almost record rise, 26.3%, in online purchases. This was the biggest such rise since July 2017 when it was 28%. Sales from large outlets rose 0.6%, compared to a 0.4% drop from small shops. Total sales rose 0.7% in value and 0.8% in volume over August, ISTAT said. Over September 2018 the gains were 0.9% in value and 0.7% in volume, the statistics agency said.