Giovedì 07 Novembre 2019 | 17:27

Paris
OECD calls on Italy to cut prescription of antibiotics

Rome
Retail sales up 0.9% in Sep

Milan
S&P puts FCA on positive credit watch

Rome
A.Mittal 'knew abt end of shield' - Patuanelli

Varese
Worker arrested for grooming kids on Web

Crotone
Crotone mayor barred from city in graft probe

Rome
3 arrested for trafficking on dark web

Alessandria
Blast that killed 3 firemen 'aimed to kill'

Rome
Lufthansa cautious on Alitalia deal, wants restructuring

Rome
Paternity leave to be raised to 9 days - Bonetti

Rome
Segre security detail proof of antisemitism-Jewish Community

Il Biancorosso

prima del match
Bisceglie, ex tecnico Papagni: «Bari ospite di lusso, non sarà mai nemico»

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

GdM.TVIl 9 e il 10 novembre
Da Bari con "Più di una Regina" al palco di Capodanno con Bolle: lo show con Giovanna Pagone

Foggiagiustizia
Processo di mafia a Foggia: Confindustria Puglia parte civile insieme a Regione

Brindisiil caso
Brindisi, avevano reddito di cittadinanza ma rubavano cavi di rame: arresti

Tarantodopo il tavolo
ArcelorMittal, parla Amati: «Azienda fa i suoi interessi, governo irresponsabile»

Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Lecceil fenomeno
Salento, teenager e cocaina: attrazione fatale

Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Materanel Materano
Montescaglioso, per strada con cocaina ed eroina: denunciato

Crotone

For granting swimming pool to company

Crotone, November 7 - The mayor of Crotone in Calabria has been barred from residing in the city's territory because of a graft probe, sources said Thursday. Ugo Pugliese has been barred in a probe into the concession of the municipal Olympic-length swimming pool to a private company. Also barred is the city's sports executive councillor, Giuseppe Frisenda. Police have called a press conference on the case later Thursday.

