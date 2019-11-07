Crotone mayor barred from city in graft probe

OECD calls on Italy to cut prescription of antibiotics
07 Novembre 2019
Crotone, November 7 - The mayor of Crotone in Calabria has been barred from residing in the city's territory because of a graft probe, sources said Thursday. Ugo Pugliese has been barred in a probe into the concession of the municipal Olympic-length swimming pool to a private company. Also barred is the city's sports executive councillor, Giuseppe Frisenda. Police have called a press conference on the case later Thursday.
