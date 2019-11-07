Giovedì 07 Novembre 2019 | 14:58

3 arrested for trafficking on dark web

Blast that killed 3 firemen 'aimed to kill'

Lufthansa cautious on Alitalia deal, wants restructuring

Paternity leave to be raised to 9 days - Bonetti

Segre security detail proof of antisemitism-Jewish Community

Woman stabbed on train, suspect in custody

Pope laments 'abundant xenophobia and nationalism'

Tension high in Taranto with steel plant's future uncertain

EC cuts growth forecast, Italy worst performer in EU

Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found

Holocaust survivor Segre gets security detail after threats

Alessandria

Blast that killed 3 firemen 'aimed to kill'

Whoever did it, did it to kill says prosecutor

Alessandria, November 7 - A farm building explosion that killed three firemen near Alessandria on Monday night was intended to kill, an Alessandria prosecutor said Thursday. "Whoever did it did it to kill," said Enrico Cieri of the blast at Quargnento. "It's clear that the incident was not due to a neighbours' row, but it much more serious". The condition of a Carabinieri police officer, Roberto Borlengo, and two firefighters, Giuliano Dodero and Graziano Luca Trombetta, who were injured in the blast is improving, medical sources said Wednesday. Three firefighters - Antonio Candido, Marco Triches and Matteo Gastaldo - died in the explosion in Quargnento and an investigation has been opened into the incident, which prosecutors suspect was caused deliberately. Borlengo, the Carabinieri officer, called the central station to ask for help right after the blast saying, "be quick because everything has collapsed here, we are dying". Investigators are looking into possible motives including a family fight or an incident caused to get insurance money. Rudimentary primers and wires connected to gas canisters that did not explode were found in the building where the blast took place, investigative sources said.

