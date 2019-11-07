Paternity leave to be raised to 9 days - Bonetti

Rome, November 7 - Paternity leave, which was recently raised from five to seven days, will soon be lengthened by another two days to nine, Family and Equal Opportunities Minister Elena Bonetti told the Senate Thursday. She said that it was seven days in the 2020 budget bill and this "will be extended by a further two days". The leave, which lets new fathers take care of their babies, was five days' long until this year. Bonetti was talking to an extraordinary commission for the safeguard and promotion of human rights. She did not say exactly when the leave will be lengthened to nine days.