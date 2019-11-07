Segre security detail proof of antisemitism-Jewish Community

(see related). Rome, November 7 - Ruben Della Rocca, vice president of the Jewish Community of Rome, said Thursday the "fact that a senator who survived Auschwitz needs a security detail shows that the country has failed and there is antisemitism". Della Rocca was commenting on the news that Milan Prefect Renato Saccone decided to assign a security detail to Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre after she was the target of online threats and insults. "After the attack in 1982 (on Great Synagogue) in Rome, the Jewish communities began having security escorts, a need that has never gone away," Della Rocca said. "Rabbi Toaff had a security detail, Rabbi Di Segni had a security detail, as does the president of the Jewish Community of Rome, Dureghello, and the president of the Union of Italian Jewish Communities, Di Segni," he said. "Our children go into our schools with security escorts," Della Rocca said. Israeli Ambassador to Italy Dror Eydar on Thursday tweeted, "Dismay for the news of the security detail for Senator Segre. To her our solidarity and thanks for the effort against racial hate. An 89-year-old survivor with a security detail symbolises the danger than the Jewish communities still face today in Europe. We appreciate Italian authorities' effort to fight antisemitism and we also invite the Italian government to adopt the IHRA's definition of antisemitism. An effort taken by the Lower House and Premier Conte". League leader Matteo Salvini said "threats against Segre, against Salvini, against anyone, are very serious". "I too receive threats daily," he said. Segre was recently at the centre of a political storm after the League and other right and centre-right parties failed to back her proposal to create an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism.