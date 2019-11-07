Pope laments 'abundant xenophobia and nationalism'

Vatican City, November 7 - Pope Francis said on Thursday that in today's world there are "abundant expressions of xenophobia and the selfish search for national interests; inequality between and within countries is growing without finding any remedy". Speaking at a meeting of the Jesuits' Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat, he said there are also too many "situations of injustice and human pain", starting with human trafficking. "We've never mistreated and harmed our common home as much as in the past two centuries," the pontiff said.