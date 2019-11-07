Giovedì 07 Novembre 2019 | 14:59

Bologna

Woman stabbed on train, suspect in custody

Police arrested suspect in Bologna, woman seriously injured

Woman stabbed on train, suspect in custody

Bologna, November 7 - A woman was stabbed numerous times Thursday morning on a Turin-Rome train between the stations of Reggio Emilia and Bologna. The woman, who worked for a contractor providing food and drink on the high-speed service, was intubated and taken to hospital in serious condition. Police took the suspected attacker, a cleaner, into custody at the Bologna train station thanks to the cooperation of some passengers. A passenger was also injured in the attack, reportedly after intervening to defend the woman. Sources said it appeared the attacker and victim knew each other.

