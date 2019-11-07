Tension high in Taranto with steel plant's future uncertain

Taranto, November 7 - Tension remained high in Taranto on Thursday following the decision by ArcelorMittal to pull out of an agreement to take over the former ILVA plant, with workers protesting in front of the steelmaker's management office and a 24-hour strike called by the FIM union set to end at 3 p.m. Thursday. Another strike called by the FIOM union is scheduled to start at 7 a.m. on Friday and will take place in three shifts. The UILM union and other unions in the sector are threatening an all-out blockade on production. Meanwhile, the procedure to hand over the business has already begun by "giving back" production plants and workers. Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has asked company leaders to take two days to reconsider. Conte will meet with union representatives on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. at the premier's office in Rome.