Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found

Milan, November 7 - A boy who was taken to Syria in 2014 by his Islamist extremist mother has been found in a refugee camp in the war-torn country and is on his way back to Italy, sources said on Thursday. The mother, an Albanian national, left behind her husband and her two other children at the family home in Barzago, near Lecco, in December 2014 to join ISIS. She is thought to have died in an explosion. The boy, who was six at the time and is now 11, was found at a camp in Al Hol by State and Carabinieri police officers. Carabinieri investigator Guido Salvini told an preliminary hearings judge that the boy remembers Italy.