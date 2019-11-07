Giovedì 07 Novembre 2019 | 12:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Milan
Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found

Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found

 
Milan
Holocaust survivor Segre gets security detail after threats

Holocaust survivor Segre gets security detail after threats

 
Rome
'Save-baby' car seats become obligatory

'Save-baby' car seats become obligatory

 
Rome
Two Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

Two Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

 
Rome
Soccer: Juve book Champions League last-16 ticket

Soccer: Juve book Champions League last-16 ticket

 
Florence
Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

 
Bari
Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

 
Piacenza
Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC new Michelin 3-star

Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC new Michelin 3-star

 
Rome
Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

 
London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

 
Florence
Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

 

Il Biancorosso

prima del match
Bisceglie, ex tecnico Papagni: «Bari ospite di lusso, non sarà mai nemico»

Bisceglie, ex tecnico Papagni: «Bari ospite di lusso, non sarà mai nemico»

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Brindisinel brindisino
Fasano, finse di riscuotere la Tari e rubò soldi a due anziane: denunciato

Fasano, finse di riscuotere la Tari e rubò soldi a due anziane: denunciato

 
Potenzadati non esaltanti
Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

Basilicata, nessuna proposta di lavoro con il reddito di cittadinanza

 
Foggianel foggiano
Stornarella, vede un ladro sul terrazzo e chiama i carabinieri: arrestato 21enne

Stornarella, vede un ladro sul terrazzo e chiama i carabinieri: arrestato 21enne

 
Baria Bari
Carbonara, estorcono soldi a imprenditore luminarie per la festa di S.Michele: 2 arresti

Carbonara, estorcono soldi a imprenditore luminarie per la festa di S.Michele: 2 arresti

 
Lecceil fenomeno
Salento, teenager e cocaina: attrazione fatale

Salento, teenager e cocaina: attrazione fatale

 
Batil caso
Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

Andria, picchia fidanzata ma lei non lo denuncia: arrestato grazie a video sul web

 
Materanel Materano
Montescaglioso, per strada con cocaina ed eroina: denunciato

Montescaglioso, per strada con cocaina ed eroina: denunciato

 
TarantoL’esito del tavolo
Conte: «Mittal chiede 5000 esuberi, inaccettabile». Governo disponibile a discutere immunità

Mittal chiede 5000 esuberi, Conte: «Inaccettabile. Governo disponibile a discutere immunità». Oggi un tavolo
Patron AM: «Priorità taglio costi»

 

i più letti

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Brindisi, vuole diventare più alta: si sottopone a intervento per allungamento arti inferiori

Bari, all'ospedale Di Venere operatori sanitari ubriachi: 4 casi

Bari, all'ospedale Di Venere operatori sanitari ubriachi: 4 casi

Francavilla, schianto sulla circonvallazione: muore 22enne, giocava nell'Avetrana

Francavilla, schianto sulla circonvallazione: muore 22enne, giocava nell'Avetrana

Milan

Holocaust survivor Segre gets security detail after threats

Two Carabinieri to escort Life Senator, according to reports

Holocaust survivor Segre gets security detail after threats

Milan, November 7 - Milan Prefect Renato Saccone has decided to assign a security detail to Holocaust survivor and life Senator Liliana Segre after she was the target of online threats and insults, several newspapers reported on Thursday. The move also comes after a banner of the far-right group Forza Nuova was shown at a public event Segre was taking part in. As a result, the 89-year-old will be escorted by two Carabinieri police officers from now on. Segre was recently at the centre of a political storm after Matteo Salvini's League and other right/centre-right parties failed to back her proposal to create an extraordinary commission against hate, racism and anti-semitism. The Vatican and Rome's Jewish Community were among those to express concern about the centre-right parties' abstentions on the proposal, which was approved by the Senate.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati