'Save-baby' car seats become obligatory

Rome, November 7 - A new law making it obligatory for people with small children to use special 'save-baby' car seats to prevent them being abandoned in cars came into force on Thursday. These car seats, which set off an alarm if the child is left alone in the car, are now obligatory for all children up to the age of four. The law was approved after several cases of small children dying in hot cars after being accidentally forgotten and left inside by parents. Those who fail to respect the law face fines of up to 326 euros and risk losing five points on their driving licence. The fiscal decree linked to the government's 2020 budget bill features a fund for a 30-euro bonus for the acquisition of these car seats.