Soccer: Juve book Champions League last-16 ticket

Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
07 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 7 - Juventus booked their slot in the Champions League last 16 with two matches to spare on Wednesday with a 2-1 win at Lokomotiv Moscow. The Turin giants lead Group D with 10 points, three more than second-placed Atletico Madrid. Atlanta, meanwhile, secured their first Champions League point with a 1-1 home draw with Manchester City in Group C.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su