Two Celtic fans stabbed in Rome

Child taken to Syria by ISIS-supporting mum found
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Rome
07 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 7 - Two fans of Glaswegian soccer team Celtic were stabbed outside a pub in Rome overnight, sources said on Thursday. Th condition of the fans, aged 52 and 35, is not said to be serious. It is suspected that some hardcore 'ultra' fans of Rome side Lazio were behind the attack. Lazio face Celtic in a Europa League match later on Thursday.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su