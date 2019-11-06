Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC new Michelin 3-star

Piacenza, November 6 - Chef Enrico Bartolini, whose eponymous restaurant is located in Milan's MUDEC culture museum, is the newest to receive three stars in the 2020 Michelin Italia guide, with the top 10 restaurants from 2019 all reconfirmed. The 2020 guide awarded three stars to 11 restaurants, two stars to 35, and one star to 328, for a total of 374 starred restaurants.