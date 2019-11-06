Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour
06 November 2019
Bari, November 6 - A Macedonian father who broke his 13-year-old son's arm and kneecap with an iron bar in January was served a restraining order in Lecce on Wednesday. The 31-year-old was served the order along with his 27-year-old sister, who was also found guilty of domestic violence. They are both Macedonian.
