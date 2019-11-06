Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour
Florence
06 Novembre 2019
Florence, November 6 - A 27-year-old Peruvian man has been charged with attempting to rape and kill a neighbour in Florence in August, judicial sources said Wednesday. The man allegedly tried to strangle the woman while knocking her out by pressing a drug-laced cloth over her mouth, police said. The man will shortly be sent to trial, sources said.
