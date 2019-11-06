Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

Rome, November 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday led talks to stop ArcelorMittal pulling out of an agreement to take over the troubled former ILVA steel plant in Taranto. He said said that his government will do everything possible to stop the pullout, which could wreck the Italian steel industry and make thousands of workers redundant. The case has rocked the government, which met officials from the Franco-Spanish-Indian group, the world's biggest steel producer, on Wednesday. "I am confident," Conte said during a visit to the Civil Protection Department in Rome. "The government's position is that the contractual agreements must be respected and, in this case, we do not think there are justifications to back out. "We will hold talks and the government is ready to do everything possible to make sure the other side respects the commitments". ArcelorMittal linked its decision to pull out to the lifting of a so-called "penal shield" protecting the group running the Taranto plant from criminal prosecution. Pollution from the Taranto factory, which employs over 10,000 people, has been linked to high cancer rates in the area and is being cleaned up and turned around with government help. ArcelorMittal reiterated in a statement Wednesday that the penal shield for managers was "essential" for the takeover operation. The government held a summit lasting three hours with ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal and his son Adyta Mittal but without Arcelor Mittal Italia CEO Lucia Morselli. The government said it would hold a press conference on ArcelorMittal after a cabinet meeting that started shortly after half past six in the afternoon. The government summit included Conte, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Farm Minister Teresea Bellanova, and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. ArcelorMittal meanwhile started procedures to "hand back" 10,777 employees at Taranto, one of Europe's largest steel factories, and another two works. These include just under 7,000 workers and just over 2,000 office staff. This announcement triggered an immediate strike, proclaimed by union Fim. But the other unions, Fiom, Uilm and Ubs, said they had decided to suspend their decision until the next government move was known. Patuanelli on Tuesday accused ArcelorMittal of trying to "fool" the Italian State and said the penal shield was just an alibi for wanting to pull out for other reasons. Even if it stays on, the Franco-Indian steelmaker reportedly wants to cut up to 5,000 jobs across the former ILVA group, which includes other smaller plants in Genoa and Novi Ligure.