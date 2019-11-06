Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 21:11

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Florence
Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

 
Bari
Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

 
Piacenza
Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC new Michelin 3-star

Enrico Bartolini at MUDEC new Michelin 3-star

 
Rome
Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

 
London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

 
Florence
Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

 
Rome
Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

 
Naples
Camorra hit historic Naples pizzerias

Camorra hit historic Naples pizzerias

 
London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

 
Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

 
Bari
Man arrested for torching ex's car

Man arrested for torching ex's car

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Baril'incidente
Due cani investiti sui binari nel Barese: traffico fermo, Trenitalia attiva bus sostitutivi

Due cani investiti sui binari nel Barese: traffico fermo, Trenitalia attiva bus sostitutivi

 
Foggiaera ricercato
Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

 
Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

 
Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

 
TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Sciopera Cisl
Sindacati: «Governo rimetta lo scudo»

 

i più letti

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Villa D'Agri, in grembo feto morto da ore: donna muore dissanguata

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso, preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistan medaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

Company has no grounds to ditch Taranto plant says premier

Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

Rome, November 6 - Premier Giuseppe Conte on Wednesday led talks to stop ArcelorMittal pulling out of an agreement to take over the troubled former ILVA steel plant in Taranto. He said said that his government will do everything possible to stop the pullout, which could wreck the Italian steel industry and make thousands of workers redundant. The case has rocked the government, which met officials from the Franco-Spanish-Indian group, the world's biggest steel producer, on Wednesday. "I am confident," Conte said during a visit to the Civil Protection Department in Rome. "The government's position is that the contractual agreements must be respected and, in this case, we do not think there are justifications to back out. "We will hold talks and the government is ready to do everything possible to make sure the other side respects the commitments". ArcelorMittal linked its decision to pull out to the lifting of a so-called "penal shield" protecting the group running the Taranto plant from criminal prosecution. Pollution from the Taranto factory, which employs over 10,000 people, has been linked to high cancer rates in the area and is being cleaned up and turned around with government help. ArcelorMittal reiterated in a statement Wednesday that the penal shield for managers was "essential" for the takeover operation. The government held a summit lasting three hours with ArcelorMittal Chairman and CEO Lakshmi Mittal and his son Adyta Mittal but without Arcelor Mittal Italia CEO Lucia Morselli. The government said it would hold a press conference on ArcelorMittal after a cabinet meeting that started shortly after half past six in the afternoon. The government summit included Conte, Industry Minister Stefano Patuanelli, Minister for the South Giuseppe Provenzano, Labour Minister Nunzia Catalfo, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, Farm Minister Teresea Bellanova, and Economy Minister Roberto Gualtieri. ArcelorMittal meanwhile started procedures to "hand back" 10,777 employees at Taranto, one of Europe's largest steel factories, and another two works. These include just under 7,000 workers and just over 2,000 office staff. This announcement triggered an immediate strike, proclaimed by union Fim. But the other unions, Fiom, Uilm and Ubs, said they had decided to suspend their decision until the next government move was known. Patuanelli on Tuesday accused ArcelorMittal of trying to "fool" the Italian State and said the penal shield was just an alibi for wanting to pull out for other reasons. Even if it stays on, the Franco-Indian steelmaker reportedly wants to cut up to 5,000 jobs across the former ILVA group, which includes other smaller plants in Genoa and Novi Ligure.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati