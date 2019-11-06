Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

London, November 6 - The family of an Italian victim of the Grenfell fire on Wednesday threatened legal action against Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg for saying the 72 victims might not have died if they had had the "common sense" to ignore the fire brigade's instructions to initially stay put. The family of Marco Gottardi, who died with his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan in the 2017 blaze at the London tower block, called Rees-Mogg's words "absurd and hateful" and urged the Italian foreign ministry to "censure" them. Gottardi's father Giannino said Rees-Mogg should resign rather than apologise. Rees-Mogg has apologised for his comments, made on Monday. Gottardi, 28, and Trevisan, 26, were both architects from the northern Veneto region, who had been living in London and looking for jobs for two months. Trevisan's last telephone call lasted 22 minutes and ended with the woman hanging up to prevent her parents from hearing her die, her mother has said. "Now I just want to be with Marco," were her reported last words.