Camorra hit historic Naples pizzerias

06 Novembre 2019
Naples, November 6 - The Camorra have been demanding protection money from historic Naples pizzerias, police said after making 22 arrests on Wednesday. The Naples Mob extorted money from the eateries in the centre of the southern Italian city, they said. Among the leaders of the gang was the wife of former 'teen boss' Pasquale Sibillo, who is in jail.
