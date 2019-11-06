Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Rome, November 6 - Martina Caironi, 100m gold medallist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics and Italian flag bearer in Rio, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a surprise test by the Italian Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), ANSA sources said Wednesday. Caironi, an amputee and poster girl for Italian Paralympic sport, told ANSA the incriminated substance came from a healing cream she started applying in January "after three months of suffering from an ulcer at the end of my stump". "It was an open wound that no drug managed to close". Caironi said she had declared the use of the substance "in the last test in October". She said "now I find myself having to skip a world championship in a fundamental year without yet having found a definitive cure for my ulcer". The head of Italy's Paralympic committee, Luca Pancalli, said the news had been "a bolt from the blue" and that Caironi had always been "an exemplary athlete". He said the committee would withhold comment until more was known about the case. Caironi, 30, an amputee after a 2007 motorbike crash, also won the silver in the long jump in Rio.