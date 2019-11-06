Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 19:36

Rome
Conte leads talks to stop A.Mittal pullout

London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Florence
Man charged with trying to rape, kill neighbour

Rome
Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Naples
Camorra hit historic Naples pizzerias

London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Bari
Man arrested for torching ex's car

Bari
Two freed after life terms for 2007 murders scrapped

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Rome
AstroLuca pride of Italian space programme-Mattarella

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Baril'incidente
Due cani investiti sui binari nel Barese: traffico fermo, Trenitalia attiva bus sostitutivi

Foggiaera ricercato
Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Sciopera Cisl
Sindacati: «Governo rimetta lo scudo»

 

Rome

Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Steroid was in healing cream for ulcer on stump says athlete

Rome, November 6 - Martina Caironi, 100m gold medallist at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Paralympics and Italian flag bearer in Rio, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a surprise test by the Italian Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), ANSA sources said Wednesday. Caironi, an amputee and poster girl for Italian Paralympic sport, told ANSA the incriminated substance came from a healing cream she started applying in January "after three months of suffering from an ulcer at the end of my stump". "It was an open wound that no drug managed to close". Caironi said she had declared the use of the substance "in the last test in October". She said "now I find myself having to skip a world championship in a fundamental year without yet having found a definitive cure for my ulcer". The head of Italy's Paralympic committee, Luca Pancalli, said the news had been "a bolt from the blue" and that Caironi had always been "an exemplary athlete". He said the committee would withhold comment until more was known about the case. Caironi, 30, an amputee after a 2007 motorbike crash, also won the silver in the long jump in Rio.

