London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Bari
Man arrested for torching ex's car

Bari
Two freed after life terms for 2007 murders scrapped

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Rome
AstroLuca pride of Italian space programme-Mattarella

Rome
Novari named CEO of 2026 Winter Olympics Committee

Naples
Soccer: Napoli in chaos, club threatens to sue players

Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Rome
Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Barimobilità
Incentivi per l'acquisto di biciclette: Decaro premiato a Milano per progetto «Muvt»

Foggiaera ricercato
Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Sciopera Cisl
Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Improve conditions and reach gradual closure

Rome, November 6 - Among the changes Italy will demand to a 2017 deal with Libya on migrants is the gradual closure of migrant centres criticised for human rights violations and their replacement by centres run by UN agencies, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told the House Wednesday in a briefing on the Memorandum of Understanding on combatting illegal immigration. The deal i set to be renewed for another three years. Italy will seek, she said, "the improvement of the detention centres with the goal of their gradual closure to achieve centres run by the UN agencies," she said. The 2017 deal, which drastically cut migrant flows from Libya, has been criticised for pushing back migrants to Libya. Italy has denied claims it negotiated with militias and human traffickers. Lamorgese said that when the deal was signed, migrants flows were "concerning" but "today they have fallen". However, she said, a "drop in our attention on migratory dynamics and humanitarian risks is unjustifiable. Sge stressed that there had been a "sharp reduction in victims at sea". "The memorandum contributed to these results, but it is also important to avoid the isolation of the Libyan authorities." She said the UN-backed government in Tripoli had voiced willingness to modify the deal.

