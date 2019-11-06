Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

London, November 6 - The family of an Italian victim of the Grenfell fire on Wednesday threatened legal action against Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg for saying the 72 victims might not have died if they had had the "common sense" to ignore the fire brigade's instructions to initially stay put. The family of Marco Gottardi, who died with his girlfriend Gloria Trevisan in the 2017 blaze at the London tower block, called Rees-Mogg's words "absurd and hateful" and urged the Italian foreign ministry to "censure" them. Rees-Mogg has apologised for his comments, made on Monday. Gottardi and Trevisan were both architects from Veneto in their late 20s.