Two freed after life terms for 2007 murders scrapped

06 Novembre 2019
Bari, November 6 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Wednesday scrapped three convictions regarding two homicides and an attempted homicide in the Puglia town of Bitonto in 2007 and ordered a repetition of the appeals level trial. As a result the court ordered the release of 30-year-old Giuseppe Digiacomantonio and 33-year-old Salvatore Ficarelli, who were both serving life terms. They had been in custody since their arrest in 2013. Giosuè Perrelli, a 38-year-old who was serving a 30-year term in relation to the case, remains in jail due to separate convictions for mafia association and drug trafficking.
