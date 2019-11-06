Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Rome, November 6 - Among the changes Italy will demand to a 2017 deal with Libya on migrants is the gradual closure of migrant centres criticised for human rights violations and their replacement by centres run by UN agencies, Interior Minister Luciana Lamorgese told the House Wednesday in a briefing on the Memorandum of Understanding on combatting illegal immigration. The deal i set to be renewed for another three years. Italy will seek, she said, "the improvement of the detention centres with the goal of their gradual closure to achieve centres run by the UN agencies," she said.