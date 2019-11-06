Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 17:53

London
Grenfell victim family threatens to sue Rees-Mogg

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Bari
Man arrested for torching ex's car

Bari
Two freed after life terms for 2007 murders scrapped

Rome
Libya: Goal for UN to run migrant centres - Lamorgese

Rome
AstroLuca pride of Italian space programme-Mattarella

Rome
Novari named CEO of 2026 Winter Olympics Committee

Naples
Soccer: Napoli in chaos, club threatens to sue players

Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Rome
Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Barimobilità
Incentivi per l'acquisto di biciclette: Decaro premiato a Milano per progetto «Muvt»

Foggiaera ricercato
Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Sciopera Cisl
Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Rome

AstroLuca pride of Italian space programme-Mattarella

Italy major role in ISS construction, experiments

Rome, November 6 - Luca Parmitano aka 'AstroLuca', the first European to command the International Space Station (ISS), is the pride of the Italian space programme, President Sergio Mattarella told him on a video link with the presidential palace Wednesday. Mattarella said Italy's part in the ISS, both in its construction and in its experiments, was a cause for "pride and gratitude". "I'm grateful to Italy for having a strong push towards space," replied Parmitano. He was speaking from the ISS's Columbus European module, built in Italy. The video hook-up was set up by the European Space Agency (ESA) and the Italian Space Agency (ASI). Parmitano told Mattarella that the first of his four planned space walks with US colleague Andrew Morgan to modify the AMS antimatter seeker will take place on November 15. He said the walks would be the "most difficult ever attempted".

