Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Rome
06 Novembre 2019
Rome, November 6 - Martina Caironi, 100m gold medallist at the London 2012 Paralympics and Italian flag bearer at the Rio 2016 Games, has tested positive for an anabolic steroid in a surprise test by the Italian Anti-Doping Organisation (NADO), ANSA sources said Wednesday. Caironi is a poster girl for Italian Paralympic sport.
