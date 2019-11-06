Soccer: Napoli in chaos, club threatens to sue players

Naples, November 6 - Napoli was in turmoil on Wednesday, with the Serie A club releasing a statement threatening players with legal action after they reportedly staged a mutiny against a week-long 'ritiro' training camp that had been imposed on them. The ritiro had been ordered after Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Roma in Serie A but the team rebelled after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Salzburg in the Champions League, going home rather than to the Castel Volturno training facility. The statement said Napoli would take action "to protect its economic, assets, image and disciplinary rights" in relation to the conduct of its players on Tuesday night. Italian clubs sometimes use 'ritiri' as a form of punishment for poor form. It is an unpopular practice with players, who are not allowed to go home to their families. The statement added that the club had gone into a press silence. The loss to Roma left Napoli seventh in Serie A with 18 points from 11 games, 11 points behind leaders Juventus. Napoli Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is reportedly considering sacking coach Carlo Ancelotti, who had said he was not in favour of the ritiro.