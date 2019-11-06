Lazio, Campania, Sicily worst for waste management

Rimini, November 6 - Lazio, Campania, Sicily are the worst regions in Italy for waste management, a report presented at the Ecomondo green economy conference in Rimini said Wednesday. The report, drawn up by environment agency ASPRA and the Assoambiente association of environmental groups, flagged up "a lack of adequate equipment to recycle waste". It also said that the three regions showed "an absence of energy valorisation for what cannot be recycled". Further, Lazio, Campania and Sicily were marked by "trash tourism towards other regions". And finally, they "entrusted waste management too much to disposal min waste dumps". In Lazio, the report said, "waste tourism wins out". In Sicily, it said, "there is a record for dumps and recycling and recovery plants" but only 22% of waste is recycled, the lowest level in Italy. Campania, for its part, is "on the verge of a waste emergency" and the capacity of dumps in the region "will be exhausted within two months". Campania has seen a string of waste emergencies over the years and a spate of toxic waste fires in its so-called Land of Fires area. Lazio has also been at the centre of a series of trash emergencies with Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi taking a lot of flak.