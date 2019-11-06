Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Rome, November 6 - CERN said Wednesday that its council has appointed Italian physicist Fabiola Gianotti for a second mandate as the Director-General of the European Organization for Nuclear Research, CERN. The 59-year-old Rome native, who participated in the discovery of the Higgs boson, became the first woman to head the lab when she started her first term in 2016. "It's a great honour and privilege, but also a huge responsibility," Gianotti told ANSA. "We will continue to plumb the secrets of Nature".