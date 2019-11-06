Let's build bridges with those who don't believe says pope

Vatican City, November 6 - Pope Francis on Wednesday urged the faithful to "build bridges with those who don't believe or who have different faiths". Speaking at his weekly general audience in St Peter's, Francis also said "let us open our hearts to those who seek bread and refuge". The Pope told the Audience: "Always build bridges, never show aggression", according to Vatican News. He invited the faithful to ask the Holy Spirit, "for the capacity to delicately inculturate the message of faith, placing a contemplative gaze on those who are ignorant of Christ". "Build bridges with those who do not believe or with those who have a different creed from ours. "Always build bridges, always reach out, no aggression." The Pope took his cue from St. Paul as he described this great Saint's preaching before the Areopagus in Athens, the cultural capital of the pagan world. In a city filled with idols, said Pope Francis, Paul proclaims the Gospel by appealing to the religiosity of his hearers and their desire to know the truth. The Pontiff explained, that when St Paul sees an altar dedicated to an "unknown god", he states that God, the transcendent Creator of the world, has indeed made himself known, and sent his Son to call all people to conversion and the fullness of truth. Yet, the Pope notes, that when Paul speaks of Christ's death and resurrection, his listeners lose interest and his words arouse mockery and derision in the eyes of the Greeks. But as Pope Francis points out, St Paul's preaching bears fruit in the conversion of some Athenians, including Dionysius the Areopagite and Damaris, who open themselves up to the faith. Concluding his catechesis, the Pope invited the faithful to ask the Holy Spirit, "for the capacity to delicately inculturate the message of faith, placing a contemplative gaze on those who are ignorant of Christ, moved by a love that warms even the most hardened hearts."