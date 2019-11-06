Soccer: Napoli calls off 'ritiro'

Mercoledì 06 Novembre 2019 | 16:16

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Novari named CEO of 2026 Winter Olympics Committee

Novari named CEO of 2026 Winter Olympics Committee

 
Naples
Soccer: Napoli in chaos, club threatens to sue players

Soccer: Napoli in chaos, club threatens to sue players

 
Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

 
Rome
Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

Paralympics: gold medal sprinter Caironi positive

 
Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

 
Florence
Containing wall falls in Florence, damaging car

Containing wall falls in Florence, damaging car

 
Bari
Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

Restraining order for dad who broke son's arm, kneecap

 
Rome
Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

Italy's Gianotti gets second term at CERN helm

 
Rimini
Lazio, Campania, Sicily worst for waste management

Lazio, Campania, Sicily worst for waste management

 
Vatican City
Let's build bridges with those who don't believe says pope

Let's build bridges with those who don't believe says pope

 
Rome
New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

New blaze at anti-fascist bookstore in Rome

 

Il Biancorosso

Serie C
Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

Bari, l'obbligo di accelerare e di farsi valere in trasferta

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Foggiaera ricercato
Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

Foggia, deve scontare 3 anni: pregiudicato clan Romito si costituisce in carcere

 
Barionline
Bari, minacciò di morte il sindaco su Facebook: 28enne si scusa con un post

Bari, minacciò di morte il sindaco su Facebook: 28enne si scusa con un post

 
PotenzaL'intervista
Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

Potenza calcio, parla il portiere Ioime, tra l'amore per la figlia Victoria e il sogno del Brasile

 
Brindisinel Brindisino
Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

Cisternino, aggredisce e porta via la moglie da cui si sta separando: arrestato

 
Batnel Nordbarese
Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

Barletta, lite in un bar, calci e pugni a un poliziotto: 2 fratelli arrestati

 
Materasettore primario
Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

Uva, i produttori lucani sono delusi

 
Lecceal Vito Fazzi
Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

Lecce, rubano joystick Playstation dall'ospedale, l'appello del cappellano

 
TarantoDopo il terremoto
Taranto, presidio lavoratori davanti ArcelorMittal: oggi incontro tra governo e azienda

Mittal conferma retrocessione, coinvolti oltre 10mila dipendenti. Si sciopera
Sindacati: «Governo rimetta lo scudo»

 

i più letti

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Fasano, venduto all'asta per 10 mln «Relais del Cardinale»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Lascia Gravina per andare al Nord, la lettera dal bus: «Qui c’è lavoro, ma al Sud c’è vita»

Villa D'Agri, in grembo aveva il feto morto da ore: donna uccisa da forte emorragia

Villa D'Agri, in grembo feto morto da ore: donna muore dissanguata

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso preferisco suonare»

Bitonto, a 12 anni restituisce il cell ai genitori: «È noioso, preferisco suonare»

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistanmedaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Militare salentino fu ferito in Afghanistan medaglia d'oro del presidente Mattarella

Naples

Soccer: Napoli calls off 'ritiro'

After players rebelled after Salzburg draw

Soccer: Napoli calls off 'ritiro'

Naples, November 6 - Napoli on Wednesday called off a week-long enforced 'ritiro' training camp after a player rebellion after a 1-1 Champions League draw on Tuesday night. The ritiro had been ordered after a defeat to Roma in Serie A at the weekend. Sources said it was not wholly clear if the ritiro had been "completely annulled", but at the moment it is certainly suspended. The training camp was ordered until next Sunday morning by Chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis. But the team rebelled after the Salzburg game, going home rather than to the Castel Volturno camp. De Laurentiis ordered the ritiro Monday after Saturday's 2-1 defeat at AS Roma. The loss left Napoli seventh in Serie A with 18 points from 11 games, 11 points behind leaders Juventus. Italian clubs sometimes use 'ritiri' as a form of punishment for poor form. It is an unpopular practice with players, who are not allowed to go home to their families after training. De Laurentiis stressed that he was not trying to punish the players, who face Genoa in Serie A on Saturday. "Napoli will be on a ritiro until Sunday morning, when some of them will respond to call-ups from the national teams," De Laurentiis told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli. "It is not a punishment but an opportunity to get to know each other better". Coach Carlo Ancelotti told a press conference on Monday that he did not agree with the decision while adding that "we have to accept it".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati