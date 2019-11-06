Condition of wounded in farm explosion improves

Rome, November 6 - The condition of a Carabinieri police officer, Roberto Borlengo, and two firefighters, Giuliano Dodero and Graziano Luca Trombetta, who were injured by an explosion Tuesday at a farm in the northern province of Alessandria is improving, medical sources said Wednesday. Three firefighters - Antonio Candido, Marco Triches andMatteo Gastaldo - died in the explosion in Quargnento and an investigation has been opened into the incident, which prosecutors suspect was caused deliberately. Borlengo, the Carabinieri officer, called the central station to ask for help right after the blast saying, "be quick because everything has collapsed here, we are dying". Investigators are looking into possible motives including a family fight or an incident caused to get insurance money. Rudimentary primers and wires connected to gas canisters that did not explode were found in the building where the blast took place, investigative sources said.