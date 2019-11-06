Four-month-old with rare disease abandoned by parents

Turin, November 6 - A four-month-old baby boy affected by a very rare disease, autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis, was abandoned by his parents after his birth at Turin's Sant'Anna Hospital, Turin-based newspaper La Stampa reported on Wednesday. There is currently no cure for the genetic skin condition. The child was reportedly conceived through artificial fertilization via a donor and has already survived the first stages of the congenital disease, which is often fatal in the first days of a baby's life, medical sources said. The boy is currently under the care of nurses in the hospital's intensive care unit. However, the hospital is looking for a facility that can take the boy, who needs constant care, after he turns six months. The genetic condition is rare, affecting about one out of one million newborns, and is caused by a disruption in the proper formation of proteins in the outer layer of the skin.